Stabbing at high-rise: Boy’s kin want cops to probe his death

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:40 IST

Noida: The family of the 16-year-old boy who had allegedly jumped off the eighth floor balcony of a high-rise in Sector 61 on Thursday evening, allegedly after stabbing a 21-year-old woman, wants police to investigate as to how he fell to his death.

The incident was reported from a society in Sector 61 around 5am on October 17. According to police, the boy, a student of a private school in Noida, had gone to the house of the woman, a third-year BTech student of a private college in Ghaziabad, to invite her for his birthday and he allegedly ended up stabbing her.

On hearing the woman’s cries for help, neighbours rushed to her flat. However, before they could rescue the woman, the boy locked himself in another room and allegedly jumped off the balcony of the 8th floor flat. The boy declared brought dead at the hospital while the woman is undergoing treatment.

Her father had filed a complaint against the boy while the boy’s family allegedly wants the matter of his fall to be investigated.

“We cannot say anything conclusive as of now. Some witnesses say they saw him climb up the balcony rail before jumping. However, we are investigating all angles,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (city), said.

The boy’s viscera was preserved for further investigation as the autopsy report was inconclusive.

“The cause of death was shock and haemorrhage, which is consistent with a fall. In addition to that, he had a skull fracture, a knee fracture and lacerations and injuries on his body which again is normal in case of a fall from a height,” Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, police said it is still unclear as to what led to the incident. The woman is stable but hasn’t said what led to the stabbing. Call detail records showed that the two were on friendly terms, police said.

“Neither case has been registered for now but a probe in the matter is underway,” Shavez Khan, station house officer, Sector 58 police station, said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 19:40 IST