Home / Cities / Stalker rapes 18-year-old Ludhiana girl asleep on the roof

Stalker rapes 18-year-old Ludhiana girl asleep on the roof

Slaps victim’s mother while fleeing; had been stalking the girl for a month.

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, who had been stalking her, in Ramandeep Colony on Monday night.

Police said the girl, a student of Class 10, was sleeping on the roof of her house, while her family was asleep downstairs, when the accused, Vinay Singh, 22, scaled the wall and reached the terrace.

He raped the girl, who raised the alarm. Hearing her cries for help, her family members rushed upstairs, when Singh slapped the girl’s woman and managed to flee.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said Singh had been stalking for a month.

Sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Jamalpur station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

