Standing committee approves handing over of Aundh land to PMPML

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 23:01 IST

PUNE: The standing committee of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved the handing over of 7,200 square metre plot in Aundh to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Tuesday.

The land will be used by PMPML to construct a charging station for electric buses, bus maintenance and parking space. The PMC will be charging PMPML Rs 5.76 lakh per month as rent for the land. PMPML will also have to give Rs 35 lakh as deposit.

The proposal was put forward by Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner for standing committee’s approval a week ago after Nayana Gunde, managing director, PMPML demanded for the same. To strengthening the public transport in the city, PMC administration decided to hand over these plots to PMPML. PMC acquired this plot in 1955. The land was being used for octroi booth until the state government abolished octroi in municipal corporations. Since then the plot has been lying vacant.