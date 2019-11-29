State Senior Women’s hockey: Nashik sets up title clash with Pune

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 18:08 IST

PUNE Nashik will face Pune in the final of the State Senior Women’s hockey championship at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday.

In the semifinals concluded on Friday, Nashik defeated Satara 3-1, while Pune stopped the victory march of Kolhapur with a 7-2 victory.

Satara took 1-0 lead in the first minute, with captain Shreya Hande receiving a pass from right and beating the goalie and two defenders with her goal-bound strike.

Two minutes later, Nashik made it one-all as Sneha Pawar converted a penalty corner.

Attacks from both ends continued, but both teams missed chances and went into half time with the score line 1-1.

After half time, Satara captain Hande was shown the green card as 12 players started the match on its resumption. Hande missed five minutes of the action. Nashik forwards Nazia Khan, Sanchi Gangurde and Sakshi Pagar kept creating goal scoring opportunities and were finally rewarded in the 37th minute as Khan converted a penalty corner to take a 2-1 lead.

In the 44th minute, Nashik’s Sakshi Choudhari’s pass from left created an opportunity for Shradha Magar, who was in great position in the shooting circle, but she missed the goal.

In the last quarter, Satara tried their best, but Jagruti Jadhav, goalkeeper of Nashik, saved two strikes to keep the lead inplace. In 50th minute, Nashik got a penalty corner and Sakshi Pagar made it 3-1 for her team.

Kolhapur stunned

Kolhapur, who had not conceded any goals in their last two matches were humiliated by the home team Pune as they lost the contest 7-2.

A brace each from Vaishnavi Phalke (15th and 34th) and Rutuja Pisal (25th and 55th), and a goal each from Ankita Sapate (8th), Shradha Tiwary (14th) and Pooja Rathod (29th) helped Pune to enter the final.

Two goals from the Satara team came in last quarter as Aishwarya Chauhan (55th) and Shivani Bhoite (59th) managed to hit the net.

Final forecast

The final will be between Pune’s strong passing and Nashik’s forward line -- Nazia Khan, Sanchi Gangurde and Sakshi Pagar. The trio has great coordination which can make things difficult for Pune defenders.

On other side playing at home ground Pune has not faced any difficulty till now

Results: Semifinal 1: Nashik 3 (Sneha Pawar 5th, Nazia Khan 37th, Sakshi Pagar 50th) bt Satara 1 (Shreya Hande 3rd)

Semifinal 2: Pune 7 (Ankita Sapate 8th, Shradha Tiwary 14th, Vaishnavi Phalke 15th, 34th, Rutuja Pisal 25th, 55th, Pooja Rathod 29th) bt Kolhapur 2 (Aishwarya Chauhan 55th, Shivani Bhoite 59th)