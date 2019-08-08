Haryana to conduct skill gap analysis in September

gurugram

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:28 IST

The Haryana government will conduct a skill gap analysis in all 22 districts starting September, as part of the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM).

The analysis will measure the gap between the requirement of skills in industries that the state’s youth has to offer. It will help decide the type and the structure of training to be imparted to workers. The analysis is expected to be completed in around three months, said government officials.

Haryana has more than 40,000 industries in various sectors. According to officials, two or more districts will be combined into clusters, based on the types of industries. “Information on the skills the industries seek currently and the skills they expect to have in the future in their employees will be collected. This data would be used by the state government to decide the components of the skill development curriculum,” said Raj Nehru, mission director, HSDM.

The skill gap analysis has a special focus on Gurugram’s automobile industry, which employs thousands of migrant workers (estimated around 80%), as per the state government data. The analysis will also cover social issues such as migration of workers and unemployment due to changes in skill sets.

A research agency will be appointed by the government this month for the analysis, said officials, adding that public bids have been issued.

The HSDM has schemes currently in different industries in the state that aim to promote employment among the youth. As per officials of the government, the current schemes, under the skill gap analysis, will be analysed and modified. “Many skills are getting outdated and replaced by newer technology. The analysis will also help reveal the type of skills not needed or will not be needed in the future, and those will be done away with in the training sessions,” said Sanjay Bhardwaj, deputy director, industry integrated department of the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, which trains youth, under the HSDM.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 21:32 IST