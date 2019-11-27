State women’s hockey tournament a ‘knockout’ - 8 of 12 teams fail to show up

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:35 IST

PUNE The Maharashtra State Senior Women’s Hockey tournament, supposed to have begun on a league-cum-knockout basis on Wednesday was in total disarray as nine of the 12 teams expected to participate did not show up at the Balewadi stadium.

Manoj Bhore’s, honorary secretary of Hockey Maharashtra, seemed blissfully unconcerned about the turn of events, as one thing led to another and from 8am, as the state’s premium hockey tournament for women, spiralled out of control.

The teams expected to take part in this tourney, from which the Maharashtra women’s hockey team is likely to be selected, are Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Pune, Jalgaon and Nanded. HT recounts how a day that swung from the bizarre to the ridiculous, unfolded.

Wednesday, 8am

HT reaches the Balewadi hockey stadium. At 8.30am, referees show up. Ground is marked and ready. Dugouts are clean and ready. No added tournament necessities like water stations and medical facilities are seen.

9am

Manoj Bhore’s, honorary secretary, Hockey Maharashtra, shows up.

“Teams have not arrived and we are unable to connect with them. I am not sure about taking any action. Let’s see,” is Bhore’s pronouncement.

10am

Nanded team is seated in one dug out with no clue about if their match will happen or not. Nanded is supposed to play Satara at 10am.

“Nandurbar, Ratnagiri and Sangli have got delayed due to transport. Nandurbar missed their train, no further updates about them. I hope they come,” Bhore says.

11.30 am

Nanded informed that their match has been cancelled. No information on Satara team’s whereabouts.

“Nandurbar and Aurangabad have pulled out of the tournament and Hockey Maharashtra will take action against them,” Bhore says.

12 noon

A water cable at the stadium cracks open and a fountain of water spills onto the astroturf, just as Kolhapur and Sangli are about to to take the field.

“Repair work will take two hours, so we have decided to call it a day. We will start matches early tomorrow, 7 am,” claims Bhore

3.30 pm

No news yet from Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Osmanabad, Jalgaon and Nanded. “No information as to whereabouts,” as per Hockey Maharashtra officials.

“All teams were suppose to be in this morning (Wedneday) as per confirmation received last night. Now I don’t know how things will go on and how many teams play the tournament,” says a Maharashtra hockey association source, requesting anonymity.

6.30pm

Manoj Bhore’s, honorary secretary, Hockey Maharashtra, stops answering HT’s phone calls or responding to texts. No association official is willing to comment on what the schedule for Thursday will be.

The buck stops here

Manoj Bhore’s, honorary secretary, Hockey Maharashtra, is the face of the organising committee and almost single-handedly, is running the show.

Teams, coaches and players exist in some fear of the association, given that nobody is willing to offer a quote on record as regards the situation.

“This is the first time Hockey Maharashtra is conducting this Maharashtra State Senior championship for women. The information about the tournament was given to the districts two months back (September). All the districts are responsible for sending teams. I can understand that there may be fewer women players in the senior categories in most districts, but they were told to send juniors if needed, so that hockey skills could be sharpened,” is Bhore’s view of the situation.

The cost of the tournament, as per Bhore, is Rs 6,000 per day. “Each district that is not present will be sent a showcause notice,” Bhore adds.

A senior member of the Satara team, on condition of anonymity, said, “We never confirmed a team for the senior tournament, since we don’t have senior players. We don’t want any action taken against out players.”