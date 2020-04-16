Stay home, or face action: Pune police chief sends out firm warning

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:17 IST

PUNE Since the lockdown 2.0 has begun, from April 15, restrictions and rules to fight Covid-19 were expected to evidently become stricter.

However, a spot visit to several areas in the city by HT lensmen on Wednesday, revealed busy roads with no social distancing or mask-use in place.

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham, responding to the pictorial evidence, believes this is the exception rather than the rule.

“Lockdown rules are very clear and a majority of Punekars, like 99.99 per cent of them, are following the rules and staying at home for the sake of everybody. But, 0.1 per cent of people, do not have respect for other citizens; so, shame on them. We will be very firm and from now onwards; strict action will be taken on such violators by Pune police department,” Venkatesham said on Thursday.

“At many places we have taken action where violators were found roaming the roads, which is not acceptable. We will do whatever is required to enforce the lockdown. These people, without any reasons, are coming out on the roads and are likely to spread the disease. Many citizens themselves are objecting to such careless behaviour,” he added.

“Why do we need police all the time to tell people to follow the rules, when it is clearly laid out by the government - do not come out and stay at home. I request Punekars to follow all the rules and regulations of lockdown and please stay at home,” Venkatesham said.

Action taken on Thursday

According to Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham, under the special drive against the lockdown violators

90 persons detained on morning walks across city

688 vehicles seized by police (two- and four-wheelers)