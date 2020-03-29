Stay put, Himachal CM tells people stranded in & outside state

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:05 IST

SHIMLA/DHARAMSHALA Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday urged people stranded in different parts of the state or outside the state to remain stationed as the government is not allowing any intrastate and interstate movement in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

While interacting with the deputy commissioners (DC) through video conferencing from Shimla, CM asked them to take stock of the situation in the wake of the nationwide curfew to help check the spread of coronavirus. He said that the movement of people within the state— from one district to another and also from outside the state— must be checked.

Jai Ram said those persons who had already entered the state must be kept in quarantine centres established in the border areas. He said adequate arrangements for food and shelter must be made for stranded people. He said the district administration must ensure that sufficient essential commodities were made available to the people. He added that proper hygiene and sanitation must be ensured in makeshift camps. He also asked the DCs to implement proper social distancing in these camps.

This shall also pass, stay calm: HP speaker on Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Sunday urged the people to be patient in the crisis prevailing due to COVID-19.

“These are tough times but the phase will be over soon. I request people to remain united, resolute and calm,” said the speaker in a press statement.

He said that the state government feels for the people stuck outside the state and trying to provide every possible help to them.

To break the chain of coronavirus, it is necessary to obey the curfew, he said, requesting people not to venture out of their homes except in emergency.

Bindal urges industrialists, others to help needy

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajiv Bindal on Sunday urged the industrialists and others to help the poor and needy people amid the 21-day lockdown. He also urged business owners and industrialists to ensure that no worker goes hungry

During his visit to Kalaamb in Sirmaur district, he said although chief minister Jai Ram Thakur led state government is ensuring the supply of essential commodities, state BJP is also trying to help the needy people at its own level. He said that at the state-level, a list of as many as 25 donors has been prepared who will donate ration to needy people.