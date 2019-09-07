Stepfather arrested for raping two minors

gurugram

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:08 IST

A man was booked on Friday for allegedly raping his two minor stepdaughters repeatedly over a period of six years in the Sohna area, said the police.

The incident came to light on Friday when the victims revealed their ordeal to their mother, following which she approached the women police station in Sector 51. The mother told the police that her husband was sexually abusing both the elder daughter, who is 17 years of age, for the past six years and the younger one, who is nine years of age, for the past one year.

When a team from the police station went to the spot, the suspect tried to flee but was caught and bought to the police station. The police said that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

The victims stated in their complaint that their father raped them on multiple occasions after threatening them with dire consequences, when her mother was not at home, the police said.

According to police, the girl’s mother married the accused, after her husband’s death 10 years ago. The man often fought with her and assaulted her and her stepdaughters. On Friday, he raped both the girls once again and physically assaulted them when they said they will complain to their mother.

Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police (crime against women), said they have recorded the statement of mother and the victims, and both the minors will be counselled by members of the child welfare committee. “The man is a habitual drunkard and has a questionable reputation in the area. Although, he used to work as a labourer, he did not earn enough to support his family,”

A case was registered under sections 323 (assault), and 506 (threatening for life) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The suspect was produced before the district and sessions court on Saturday and was sent to police custody for 14 days.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 23:34 IST