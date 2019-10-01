e-paper
STF arrests three after encounter in Amritsar; arms, heroin recovered

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
 The special task force (STF) for drugs on Monday arrested three persons after an encounter at Amritsar-Delhi national highway near Jandiala guru town, around 20 kms from the district headquarters.

With the arrest of the accused, police have also recovered a cache of arms and heroin.

As per information, a team of STF received an input that the accused were present at a dhaba along the highway. Immediately, the team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the dhaba.

“During the operation, an encounter ensued. After the firing from both side, our team managed to arrest the accused. We have recovered a cache of arms and huge quantity of heroin from their possession,” said a senior police official privy to the development.

He, however, did not disclose the identity of the accused and quantity of heroin or number of arms. He said a press conference will be held in this regard on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:21 IST

