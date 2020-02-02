STF arrests three for mobile snatching, illegal online sale

cities

LUCKNOW the UP STF busted a gang of three people involved in mobile theft and selling them through an online trading site.

The gang used to snatch mobiles, purse and other valuables and later sold them through advertisements on e-commerce websites. This gang had recently snatched a mobile in Gomti Nagar on January 3.

Cops got a tip-off that a gang behind such crime met near Gomti Nagar railway station. On Saturday night, cops laid a trap and nabbed three criminals with a bike and some mobiles, which were snatched during different incidents.

The accused have been identified as Shivam Singh, Salman Khan and Hamid Raza of Lucknow.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they sold the valuables online and talked to customers on mobile numbers obtained through fake documents.

SSP STF Vishal Vikram Singh said one of the accused, Shivam Singh was arrested in chain snatching cases earlier too and remained in jail for two years. Police had booked the trio under Sec 392 (loot), 420 (fraud) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added. HTC