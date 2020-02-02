e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / STF arrests three for mobile snatching, illegal online sale

STF arrests three for mobile snatching, illegal online sale

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:53 IST

Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW the UP STF busted a gang of three people involved in mobile theft and selling them through an online trading site.

The gang used to snatch mobiles, purse and other valuables and later sold them through advertisements on e-commerce websites. This gang had recently snatched a mobile in Gomti Nagar on January 3.

Cops got a tip-off that a gang behind such crime met near Gomti Nagar railway station. On Saturday night, cops laid a trap and nabbed three criminals with a bike and some mobiles, which were snatched during different incidents.

The accused have been identified as Shivam Singh, Salman Khan and Hamid Raza of Lucknow.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they sold the valuables online and talked to customers on mobile numbers obtained through fake documents.

SSP STF Vishal Vikram Singh said one of the accused, Shivam Singh was arrested in chain snatching cases earlier too and remained in jail for two years. Police had booked the trio under Sec 392 (loot), 420 (fraud) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added. HTC

top news
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities