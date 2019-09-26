Sting in monsoon tail brings back dengue threat, 17 fresh cases reported in Lucknow

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:14 IST

Seventeen fresh dengue cases, the maximum in a day this season, were reported in the state capital on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 267 this year, according to experts.

The cases were reported from Vikas Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sitapur Road, Bangla Bazaar, LDA Colony, Ruchi Khand, Rashmi Khand, Salehnagar and Ravi Khand localities of the state capital.

Among these, Ruchi Khand, Indira Nagar, LDA Colony and Bangla Bazaar have been reporting cases consistently this season.

“The rain that lashed the city during the day has increased the threat of dengue. Hence, people need to take precautions. Safety from dengue requires clean surroundings so that mosquitoes cannot breed,” said Dr Vaibhav Khanna, senior consultant at Healthcity Hospital and a public health expert.

In a press statement, Dr Raman Kumar, president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India, said prevention was the best option for dengue.

“Make sure children wear full-sleeved shirts, particularly when going out. Also adults need to keep themselves covered to avoid mosquito bites,” he said.

“Dengue cases have been sporadic and not epidemic, which means it is not reported in high numbers from any locality. So, by following preventive measures it can be controlled,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president of the Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 21:14 IST