e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Stop illegal constructions or face action, LDA V-C tells engineers

Stop illegal constructions or face action, LDA V-C tells engineers

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-chairman Shivakant Dwivedi on Monday warned of stern action against engineers, if they failed to check illegal constructions.

Presiding over a meeting of officials, he took serious note of mushrooming illegal constructions across the city.

Expressing concern over the issue, the V-C said: “Stern action will be taken against engineers, if they fail to check illegal constructions in their respective areas.”

Dwivedi also instructed junior engineers to show their identity cards whenever they visit any construction site for inspection.

“Before inspection of any construction site, LDA staff will have to show their identify cards to those present on the spot,” he said.

The V-C also instructed engineers to carry out demolition of such buildings whose demolition orders had been issued by the development authority.

In the past, the LDA was able to completely demolish only those illegal constructions for which there was a high court order or state government’s directive.

Residential colonies in Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Mahanagar, Alambagh, Nishatganj, Hussainganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram and old city areas among others were facing problem of illegal constructions.

“Most of the illegal constructions have come up in the city in connivance with LDA officials. Multi-storey residential complexes all across the city have come up in violation of construction norms,” said a senior LDA official.

The LDA will also prepare a list of Illegal constructions in the city and also identify areas that have such constructions.

The V-C instructed all zonal engineers to identify illegal constructions in their respective regions.

Ritu Suhas, joint secretary, development authority, was tasked with the job of preparing a comprehensive zone-wise list of all illegal constructions.

top news
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities