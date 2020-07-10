e-paper
Strategic Bhanupali-Leh rail line to be given priority: Himachal transport minister

Says Himachal Pradesh will expedite land acquisition for the 475-km Bhanupali (Anandpur Sahib)-Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line

chandigarh Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
State transport minister Govind Singh Thakur has urged the railways and the National Highway Authority of India to conduct a joint survey to curb land sliding along the world heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line. He said that safety measures such as building parapets and retaining walls will be undertaken to check landslips.
State transport minister Govind Singh Thakur has urged the railways and the National Highway Authority of India to conduct a joint survey to curb land sliding along the world heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line. He said that safety measures such as building parapets and retaining walls will be undertaken to check landslips.(PTI file photo)
         

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will accord priority to building the strategic 475-km Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line, state transport minister Govind Singh Thakur has said.

Reviewing railway projects in the state at a virtual meeting on Thursday, Thakur said that in view of the nation’s security, land acquisition for the project will be expedited.

As many as 22 surveys have been conducted through satellite imagery for the rail line on which 30 stations have been proposed between Bhanupali in Anandpur Sahib tehsil of Punjab’s Rupnagar district and Leh.

A survey has also been proposed to be conducted with the help of radar.

The state transport minister urged the railways and the National Highway Authority of India to conduct a joint survey to curb land sliding along the world heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line. He said that safety measures such as building parapets and retaining walls will be undertaken to check landslips.

The minister directed that formalities be completed for land acquisition for the Una-Talwara road.

Chief general manager, Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RPDC), Ajay Sharma conducted the proceedings of the meeting that was also attended by principal secretary, transport, KK Pant, deputy commissioners concerned and officials of the forest department and National Highway Authority of India.

