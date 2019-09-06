Stray cattle menace: Amid rise in complaints, Ludhiana MC’s veterinary officer resigns

cities

At a time when the city residents have been raising hue and cry over stray dog and cattle menace, the lone senior veterinary officer of the municipal corporation (MC), YP Singh, has resigned. Singh submitted his papers to the MC commissioner on Thursday.

While Singh claims that he resigned from the post due to personal reasons, sources in the MC said, the officer took the step following a tussle with one of the MC officials. The official in question has been deputed at a senior post and Singh was supposed to report to him, said sources.

Singh had been working on contractual basis with the civic body for seven years and was handling major projects including, stray dog sterilisation (Animal Birth Control) project, lifting of stray cattle, establishment of slaughter house among other things.

His contract was valid till September 30.

One of the MC officials pleading anonymity said, “He was overburdened due to rising complaints of the stray dog and cattle menace with no proper staff to handle the same.”

“I don’t have any issue with civic body officials. I resigned from the post due to personal reasons. I have been unable to spend time with my family. Also, my wife is keeping unwell,” said the veterinary officer.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar said, “I have not accepted the resignation as we need some time to find his replacement. Singh will be asked to serve the notice period so that the work of civic body is not disturbed.”

