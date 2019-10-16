e-paper
Stray dogs maul 2 more blue-bull calves in Abohar sanctuary

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
Two more blue bull calves succumbed to their injuries after being attacked by stray dogs at Abohar’s wildlife sanctuary. The open wildlife sanctuary area, of late, has become a hunting ground for stray dogs.

It was Rajanwali resident Rajinder Sahu who informed the administration of the injured calves at his farm. Canines had attacked two calves in the past 24 hours, of which one died on the spot. Block officer Anita and forest guard Jaspinder took the calves to the rescue centre of the wildlife department. The second died while undergoing treatment.

As per information from the wildlife department, another blue bull, which was attacked by stray dog, was taken to rescue centre from where he was referred owing to his critical condition. Another calf undergoing treatment at Himmatpura, too, died during treatment.

The Bishnoi community had staged a protest outside the office of wildlife safety department, after which the SDM had instructed and issued certain guidelines to the departments concerned.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 01:00 IST

