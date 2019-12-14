Strengthen Nashik, Ahmednagar sub-centres than starting new one in Leh and Ladakh: SPPU senate members

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 21:33 IST

PUNE Rather than starting a new research centre in Leh and Ladakh, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) should provide proper facilities at its sub-centres set up in Nashik and Ahmednagar, was the unanimous demand from several varsity senate members, during the meeting held on Saturday.

Various questions were tabled for debate and many resolutions were passed during the meeting held at the SPPU main building. One of the main topics for debate was the lack of facilities and attention to the courses run by the varsity at its Nashik and Ahmednagar sub-centres.

Santosh Dhore, a senate member, said, “We appreciate the efforts taken by the SPPU administration to start a sub-centre in Ladakh, but at the same time it is also important to look after the existing sub-centres at Nashik and Ahmednagar.”

“There is a lack of basic facilities and quality of education given at these sub-centres which needs to be improved. A MBA course provided at SPPU, Pune centre and the same course at SPPU, Nashik sub-centre is completely different. There is not much exposure and facilities given to the students here. So, our request to the vice-chancellor is to first develop the existing sub-centres and then start a new one,” said Dhore.

KN Giramkar, another senate member, said, “SPPU doesn’t mean only the 400 acres of land of SPPU campus, it is all about its affiliated colleges in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik. The varsity must also focus on the development of students, faculty and infrastructure of their sub-centres in Nashik and Ahmednagar. We demand that SPPU should not just create a ‘show’ of development but in real work towards the betterment of its sub-centres in Nashik and Ahmednagar before proceeding towards Ladakh sub-centre.”

Prof Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU vice-chancellor, said, “I am personally monitoring the sub-centres at Nashik and Ahmednagar. A meeting is scheduled at Ahmednagar on December 28 and we are going to take steps to improve the MBA course started last year at the Nashik sub-centre.”

“We are in talks with some of the companies nearby Nashik and according to their demands, skill-based courses will commence there, so that our students will get job opportunities. For Ahmednagar sub-centre, we will be starting MBA and yoga courses from next academic year,” said Karmalkar.