Stubble burning; BKU demands bonus for not burning the residue

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:45 IST

As paddy harvesting picks up pace across the state, a demand for monetary aid for not burning residue is also gaining momentum.

Farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) on Thursday in Muktsar submitted a memorandum to the state government through deputy commissioner and demanded Rs 200 per quintal as bonus for not burning stubble. The average yield of paddy crop is 30 quintals per acre.

Sukhdev Singh Booda Gujjar, Muktsar president, BKU (Sidhupur) said, “Farmers are already struggling with an economic crisis. For incorporating stubble into soil, farmers need to burn fuel, which puts a financial burden on them. So, the government should provide Rs 200 per quintal for not burning stubble, or no action should be taken against farmers who burn stubble.”

The administration has also warned of strict action against farmers who burn the stubble despite taking agricultural implements on subsidy, said DC Muktsar, MK Aravind.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:45 IST