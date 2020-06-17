Students protest GNDU’s decision to conduct exams amid Covid-19

cities

The students of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and their parents protested outside campus on Wednesday against the varsity’s decision to conduct examination from July 1, amid hike in Covid-19 cases in city.

The protesters demand that the university should cancel the exams and promote the students as per their previous years’ average score.

“At present, there is rapid spike in Covid-19 cases and community transmission in city. If the university administration makes even slightest mistakes in ensuring preventive measures many lives will be at risk. Also, many GNDU students are residents of other states and are unable to visit Amritsar amid restrictions, said students.

“Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will take decision on conducting exams after June 30 but it will be too late because as per the GNDU datesheet, exams are to begin from July1,” the protesting students said.

“We were not allowed to enter the university when we wanted to meet the V-C and submit a memorandum. This shows the hypocrisy of the V-C who is ready to conduct exams by risking students’ lives but is not ready to meet them. We handed over the memorandum to Amritsar DC,” they added.