e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Students protest GNDU’s decision to conduct exams amid Covid-19

Students protest GNDU’s decision to conduct exams amid Covid-19

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The students of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and their parents protested outside campus on Wednesday against the varsity’s decision to conduct examination from July 1, amid hike in Covid-19 cases in city.

The protesters demand that the university should cancel the exams and promote the students as per their previous years’ average score.

“At present, there is rapid spike in Covid-19 cases and community transmission in city. If the university administration makes even slightest mistakes in ensuring preventive measures many lives will be at risk. Also, many GNDU students are residents of other states and are unable to visit Amritsar amid restrictions, said students.

“Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will take decision on conducting exams after June 30 but it will be too late because as per the GNDU datesheet, exams are to begin from July1,” the protesting students said.

“We were not allowed to enter the university when we wanted to meet the V-C and submit a memorandum. This shows the hypocrisy of the V-C who is ready to conduct exams by risking students’ lives but is not ready to meet them. We handed over the memorandum to Amritsar DC,” they added.

top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In