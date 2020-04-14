Summer break in Chandigarh government schools from April 15 to May 15

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:23 IST

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent curfew imposed in the city, the UT administration on Monday decided to advance summer vacations in schools.

During the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore, it was decided that all government schools and government-aided schools — around 115 with more than 1.5 lakh students — will have summer vacations from April 15 to May 15. Private schools have been advised to adopt the same schedule.

The 21-day curfew, which was imposed on March 24, is all set to be extended by at least another two weeks, said a senior UT official, privy to the development, adding that the decision to advance summer vacations was taken in view of it.

POWER, WATER BILLS, PROPERTY TAX DEFERRED

The last date for payment of electricity bills already issued has been extended from April 15 to April 30. The decision will benefit around 2.25 lakh consumers in the city.

The administration has also decided that electricity bills for the next bill cycle will be issued on average basis as direct meter reading is not possible. If any consumer wants to take their own meter readings for actual consumption bill, they may send a WhatsApp or text message to the subdivisional officer (SDO) concerned. From divisions number 1 to 10, the phone numbers are 80541045-01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, and 10, respectively.

Due to closure of Sampark centres, electricity consumers can make digital payments at sampark.chd.nic.in and through esampark Chandigarh mobile app.

Late payment surcharge has been fixed at 1% per month instead of 2% per month from March 24 to June 30.

A moratorium on payment of fixed charges is provided to all industrial and commercial consumers for the bills raised during the period from March 24 to June 30. These deferred charges will be covered in an equated manner over the next three bills to be raised after June 30.

The administration has also deferred the recovery of municipal and cow cess charges in electricity bills.

Similarly, the payment of water charges and recovery of property tax imposed by the municipal corporation have also been deferred till further orders.

Also, with curfew expected to continue, easing of restrictions is expected for home delivery of food, private clinics and people walking in early hours, said a senior official.