e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Summer break in Chandigarh government schools from April 15 to May 15

Summer break in Chandigarh government schools from April 15 to May 15

Order applies to 115-odd govt and aided schools in Chandigarh, private schools advised to follow suit in view of Covid-19 outbreak

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:23 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustantimes
         

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent curfew imposed in the city, the UT administration on Monday decided to advance summer vacations in schools.

During the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore, it was decided that all government schools and government-aided schools — around 115 with more than 1.5 lakh students — will have summer vacations from April 15 to May 15. Private schools have been advised to adopt the same schedule.

The 21-day curfew, which was imposed on March 24, is all set to be extended by at least another two weeks, said a senior UT official, privy to the development, adding that the decision to advance summer vacations was taken in view of it.

POWER, WATER BILLS, PROPERTY TAX DEFERRED

The last date for payment of electricity bills already issued has been extended from April 15 to April 30. The decision will benefit around 2.25 lakh consumers in the city.

The administration has also decided that electricity bills for the next bill cycle will be issued on average basis as direct meter reading is not possible. If any consumer wants to take their own meter readings for actual consumption bill, they may send a WhatsApp or text message to the subdivisional officer (SDO) concerned. From divisions number 1 to 10, the phone numbers are 80541045-01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, and 10, respectively.

Due to closure of Sampark centres, electricity consumers can make digital payments at sampark.chd.nic.in and through esampark Chandigarh mobile app.

Late payment surcharge has been fixed at 1% per month instead of 2% per month from March 24 to June 30.

A moratorium on payment of fixed charges is provided to all industrial and commercial consumers for the bills raised during the period from March 24 to June 30. These deferred charges will be covered in an equated manner over the next three bills to be raised after June 30.

The administration has also deferred the recovery of municipal and cow cess charges in electricity bills.

Similarly, the payment of water charges and recovery of property tax imposed by the municipal corporation have also been deferred till further orders.

Also, with curfew expected to continue, easing of restrictions is expected for home delivery of food, private clinics and people walking in early hours, said a senior official.

top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president
Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Sufficient medicines, medical devices, including HCQ available in India: Centre
Sufficient medicines, medical devices, including HCQ available in India: Centre
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities