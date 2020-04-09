Sunaria prisoners go into overdrive to prepare meals, stitch masks

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:50 IST

The relentless clamour of utensils and sewing machines is the order of the day at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.

As the country remains nearly paralysed over the coronavirus outbreak, more than 1,000 prisoners have shown a great enterprise by preparing meals for about 2,500 underprivileged people, besides stitching masks.

Jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan said 1,082 inmates have been catering to needy people in Bhiwani with the help of a local NGO. “We are providing food cooked under hygienic conditions to the NGO, which distributes it further. The tasks of food preparation and production of masks has been divided among the inmates.”

“We have delivered about 2,000 masks to Sonepat police, 100 to a media organisation and 1,000 to an NGO in Dadri. The inmates have been given umbrella machines and the material required for manufacturing masks. All necessary precautions are duly taken during production. We have given hand sanitisers, soaps and masks to the inmates, who are following social distancing while working,” the jail superintendent said.

On asking about the demand of masks, Sangwan said they have already delivered the orders received by them and were now waiting for new ones for past two days.