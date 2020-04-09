e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sunaria prisoners go into overdrive to prepare meals, stitch masks

Sunaria prisoners go into overdrive to prepare meals, stitch masks

As the country remains nearly paralysed over the coronavirus outbreak, more than 1,000 prisoners have shown a great enterprise by preparing meals for about 2,500 underprivileged people

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:50 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The relentless clamour of utensils and sewing machines is the order of the day at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.

As the country remains nearly paralysed over the coronavirus outbreak, more than 1,000 prisoners have shown a great enterprise by preparing meals for about 2,500 underprivileged people, besides stitching masks.

Jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan said 1,082 inmates have been catering to needy people in Bhiwani with the help of a local NGO. “We are providing food cooked under hygienic conditions to the NGO, which distributes it further. The tasks of food preparation and production of masks has been divided among the inmates.”

“We have delivered about 2,000 masks to Sonepat police, 100 to a media organisation and 1,000 to an NGO in Dadri. The inmates have been given umbrella machines and the material required for manufacturing masks. All necessary precautions are duly taken during production. We have given hand sanitisers, soaps and masks to the inmates, who are following social distancing while working,” the jail superintendent said.

On asking about the demand of masks, Sangwan said they have already delivered the orders received by them and were now waiting for new ones for past two days.

top news
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities