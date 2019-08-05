‘Support Centre’s Kashmir stance as it is in national interest’: AAP

delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has often sparred with the Centre demanding full statehood for Delhi, on Monday supported the Centre’s decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. Justifying the CM’s stand , the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the situation of J&K cannot be compared to that of Delhi or Puducherry.

“We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this brings peace and development in the state,” the CM tweeted Monday after home minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370. The AAP has three members in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha.

Sushil Gupta, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, said, “The AAP will bear the wrongs done by the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi. But, for the country’s unity and to end terrorism, we will keep supporting this (the Bill),” he said.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Kashmir’s situation is “180 degrees opposite” to that of Delhi. “Almost two thirds of the original Kashmir is under occupation of Pakistan and China. There were around 150 incidents of infiltration that took place last year in Kashmir. We cannot compare a peaceful state with a disturbed border state,” he said.

Bharadwaj said the party has supported and opposed the Centre on several issues in the past. “Whenever there is a national interest or a policy of public interest, we have supported it. When we feel a government policy is anti-people we have opposed it. When Modi launched his flagship Swachh Bharat scheme, we were the first to support it. Delhi Government even launched a WhatsApp number and helpline to support the scheme. We supported and participated in Yoga day as well. However, we were the first ones to oppose demonentisation and had termed it the biggest scam,” he said.

