Suspected Covid patient kills self by jumping off 3rd floor of Panchkula civil hospital

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:22 IST

A 30-year-old man ended his life by jumping off the third floor of the local civil hospital in Sector 6 on Wednesday.

A tuberculosis patient and resident of Surajpur in Pinjore, the man was tested for Covid-19 on suspicion, which left him upset. Around 9.30pm, he jumped off the third floor, suffering serious injuries. He was rushed to the emergency ward where he succumbed during treatment.

A police team led by ACP Noopur Bishnoi and Sector 5 SHO inspector Lalit Kumar reached the spot for investigation. “The patient’s Covid test report is awaited. Preliminary investigation is underway,” ACP Bishnoi said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure.