Suspicion of infidelity leads to viscous attack at Khadki bus-stop; two arrested, 1 in hospital

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:34 IST

PUNE A man and his sibling were arrested by Pune police for assaulting a man over a suspicion of having an affair with the wife of the accused.

The incident happened around 1:30 pm on Friday near the city bus stop in Khadki.

The two arrested have been identified as Ramakant Das Arde and Pappu Das Arde, both residents of Cantonment chawl in Khadki, according to the police. One other person is on the run in the case, according to police.

The injured man has been identified as Imran Khan, 36, also a resident of Khadki.

Khan was riding a motorbike and passing the bus stop when the third person, who is yet to be arrested, signaled him to stop his bike. As Khan stopped his bike, the two accused approached him. While Pappu took away the key of Khan’s motorbike, Ramakant attacked him with a knife.

Khan sustained injuries on his right hand, neck, back, left shoulder and sides, according to the complaint. The third accused who is yet to be arrested then started raining punches and kicks on Khan, injuring him further.

Khan is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Police sub-inspector Vikas Shinde of Khadki police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Khadki police station against the three.