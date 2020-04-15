SW monsoon in Pune on June 10: IMD

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:14 IST

PUNE The southwest monsoon, critical for India’s economy, will arrive in Pune on June 10, and extend its stay by five days more than earlier forecasts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Pune’s new date for the start of the monsoon will be June 10, while it is forecast to exit on October 11, as compared to the earlier forecast of October 6.

These new dates are relevant for many sectors and public services like agriculture, water and power management.

In other parts of Maharashtra, Kolhapur will see the onset of the monsoon on June 9, but a change in the forecasted withdrawal date, from October 1 to October 11.

Satara will see the monsoon on June 10 and its withdrawal on October 9; while Ahmednagar is forecast to see the onset on monsoon on June 12 and withdrawal on October. The monsoon in Nagpur will begin on June 15 and withdraw on October 6.