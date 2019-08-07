Sushma Swaraj took charge of party in Delhi in testing times

delhi

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:56 IST

She was Delhi’s first woman chief minister, though for only 52 days. But even during that brief stint, Sushma Swaraj worked as if she was on a “mission” and did “firefighting” for the BJP in 1998, say those who worked with her when she reigns of the Delhi government.

Then, an MP from South Delhi, Swaraj was appointed the Delhi CM on October 12, 1998, just months before the assembly elections in Delhi. She took charge from late Sahib Singh Verma, who served as the CM for two-and-a-half years.

Reason for her selection as Delhi CM

Party old-timers say Swaraj’s appointment was a desperate attempt to salvage the deteriorating situation just months before the assembly elections. The then BJP-led government under Verma had come under sharp criticism as it was unable to curb the price of onions, which was fast becoming an emotive issue. The party was also unable to address the demand for autorickshaw fare revision, and complaints of shortage of electricity, especially in unauthorised colonies had been increasing. The party wanted a new face to counter anti-incumbency.

Verma was also engaged in a turf war with his predecessor late Madan Lal Khurana, who had to quit following allegations of corruption after his name appeared in the Hawala scam. After Khurana got a clean chit from the courts, he staked claim to chief ministership but Verma refused to relinquish the post.

BJP leaders say this created an impression that the party was unable to govern Delhi. Sheila Dikshit, who was head of Congress’s Delhi unit, was actively taking on the BJP government, holding protests against the onion prices. “Elections were approaching. It was felt that a new face, especially a woman, would help the party. Swaraj then an MP from Delhi,” said Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, who worked with Swaraj twice in NDA-led government in 1999 and 2014.

As Delhi CM

In her brief stint, Swaraj mostly had to firefight on several fronts. With the opposition upping the ante against the government, she formed a special committee to restore the supply of onions. She even ordered setting up vans for distribution of onions.

Those who worked with her recall how she carried out surprise inspections, especially at police stations, at night. BJP veteran Ved Vyas Mahajan said, “Police was not under the CM, but she would carry out inspections at police stations to see if they were working to address the problems of the people.”

However, her efforts did not succeed. “It was too late by then, as the public had made up its mind to vote BJP out. But she worked as if she was on a mission and tried to control the situation. She would carry out inspections at government offices to ensure the official were working.”

Omesh Saigal, the chief secretary in Swaraj’s government, said, “She had to grapple with a lot of issues. During her brief stint, she was fighting control price of onions due to the commodity’s shortage. But she had very little time to make any significant impact.”

Her rapport with the bureaucracy played a vital role in her nearly two-month tenure. Jagdish Mukhi, governor of Assam and Mizoram (Additional charge), who was then finance minister, said, “She was a very forward looking, positive and open to new ideas. She took the bureaucracy in confidence while working in the Delhi government,” he said.

SK Sharma, former Delhi assembly secretary, said Swaraj didn’t call any session of the Assembly since she didn’t get enough time. Sharma said Swaraj decided to resign as MLA from Hauz Khas to continue as MP from South Delhi after the BJP lost the 1998 assembly elections.

