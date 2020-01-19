e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / Tajpur Road effluent treatment plant: Dyers’ body locks horns with PPCB over water channel

Tajpur Road effluent treatment plant: Dyers’ body locks horns with PPCB over water channel

Board is seeking industry’s consent to build the channel before releasing subsidy, dyeing unit owners say they cannot spend ₹200 crore for getting just ₹22 crore

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:51 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Work on the CETP commenced in 2014, but it came to a halt in 2016 after state and Union governments failed to release grants, but work was resumed in 2018 .
Work on the CETP commenced in 2014, but it came to a halt in 2016 after state and Union governments failed to release grants, but work was resumed in 2018 . (HT FILE)
         

Amid row over the delay in the construction of 50 mld common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for the Tajpur Road and Rahon Road dyeing industry, the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) and the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) have locked horns over the construction of a channel, that will carry the treated water for irrigation. 

While the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has demanded the PDA’s consent for the construction of the channel before releasing the subsidy amount, dyers said they could not spend ₹200 crore for getting a grant of ₹22.5 crore from state and Union governments.  The Central government will provide ₹15 crore and ₹7.5 crore will be given by the state government.

 General secretary of the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) Bobby Jindal said they had waged a fight in the NGT for getting a ₹15-crore grant from the Union government, but, the project was still being delayed due to ‘unjust’ conditions imposed by the MoEF. The dyers, he said, had already spent around ₹30 crore on its construction. The state and the Centre have to pay ₹22.5 crore as subsidy and the rest of the amount has to be incurred by the industry, he said. The channel has to be constructed up to Moga and the PDA could not spend ₹200 crore for getting a grant of ₹22.5 crore from governments, said Jindal. 

 He said, “Now the PPCB has also imposed a condition that the state would release the subsidy only if the PDA gave consent for the construction of the channel on its own. The government and the NGT are pressurising the industry to commission the CETP, but they have failed to release the subsidy for the same, due to which the project is being delayed.” 

Despite attempts made to reach PPCB superintending engineer Sandeep Behl, he was not available for comments. 

 The CETP project commenced in 2014, but it was put to a halt in 2016 after the state and the union governments failed to release the grants. The project was restarted in 2018.  

PDA MOVES NGT 

The PDA has challenged the decision of the MoEF, putting a condition that the grant would only be released, if the channel was constructed by the PDA, in the NGT and the case would be taken up on Monday. 

 SEWER CONNECTIONS OF DYEING UNITS

Industrialists said the MC house had approved a resolution that sewer connections of dyeing units would be snapped after March 31 and the industry would not be allowed to dump waste in MC sewer lines.

The PDA has also sought extension for completing the project as governments have failed to release the subsidy.

top news
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities