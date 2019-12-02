Taken steps to check snatching, crime against women: Police to Delhi high court

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:08 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has informed the Delhi High Court that instructions have been given to all the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to brief and sensitise all police personnel to perform their duties with due diligence to check incidents of chain/mobile snatching and crimes against women.

In affidavit filed on November 7, the Delhi police informed a bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice AJ Bhambhani that police officials had been told to discharge their duties with high order of responsibility and enthusiasm to instil a sense of confidence and security in the public at large.

The police told the court that field formations had been directed to take appropriate steps such as deployment of police personnel in plain clothes at vulnerable locations, deployment of police pickets and intensive police patrolling to ensure safety and security of women in the city.

The document was filed in a pending matter the court had initiated itself after the December 2012 gang rape case in the national capital in which a paramedic student was sexually assaulted by six persons in a moving bus.

In the affidavit filed by advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel (Criminal) and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, the court was also informed that it was the endeavour of city police to ensure the safety and security of women and to curb the menace of street crimes such as snatching and robbery among other crimes.

“Delhi police has been taking steps such as identifying vulnerable spots, enhancing visibility, forming anti-snatching squads, introducing all-women patrolling, induction of high-capacity vehicles, etc, to control street crimes.

“As a special measure, 30 Scorpio vehicles named “Prakhar Vans”, armed with modern gadgets/devices, have recently been inducted exclusively for intensive patrolling in vulnerable areas prone to street crimes and crime against women.

The police listed out the steps taken to prevent street crimes and prevent incidents of robberies and snatching. It said incidents of crime are bing analysed and mapped time-wise and area-wise on daily basis by the assistant commissioners of police (ACP) concerned.

The steps include putting up of pickets at locations that are highly crime-prone or which have witnessed a spurt in crime. The timing of the pickets is changed to bring an element of surprise, the police said.

The high court was also informed that PCR calls pertaining to street crimes are taken into account while designing the dynamic system of picketing.

“Halting points have been made for motorcycles and ERV for checking…Routes have been made for motorcycle patrolling to cover far flung and maximum area,” the police said.