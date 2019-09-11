e-paper
Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Tanker runs over man after he faints, falls off moving bike

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:54 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old man, who was riding pillion, died after he fainted, fell on the road and was hit by a speeding tanker on Tuesday. The tanker driver fled from the spot.

According to the police, the Suraj Chotulal Chaudhary used to work at an eatery stall in Kopri.

Police said the incident took place around 5.30am near Kopri bridge, when Chaudhary and his friend Manish Bhoir, 25, were heading towards Koprigaon.

“According to Bhoir, Chaudhary fainted and fell off the moving bike, and was hit by a speeding milk tanker. He was taken to Thane civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” an officer from Kopri police station said, adding they have registered a case against the unidentified driver. priyanka dhomse

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 23:54 IST

