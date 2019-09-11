Tanker runs over man after he faints, falls off moving bike

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:54 IST

A 30-year-old man, who was riding pillion, died after he fainted, fell on the road and was hit by a speeding tanker on Tuesday. The tanker driver fled from the spot.

According to the police, the Suraj Chotulal Chaudhary used to work at an eatery stall in Kopri.

Police said the incident took place around 5.30am near Kopri bridge, when Chaudhary and his friend Manish Bhoir, 25, were heading towards Koprigaon.

“According to Bhoir, Chaudhary fainted and fell off the moving bike, and was hit by a speeding milk tanker. He was taken to Thane civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” an officer from Kopri police station said, adding they have registered a case against the unidentified driver. priyanka dhomse

