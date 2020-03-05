Tarn Taran blast accused alleges torture, court issues notice to NIA

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:36 IST

An accused in the Tarn Taran blast case has moved the court, alleging harassment and torture at the hands of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel as well as the staff of Amritsar jail.

Mandeep Singh, aka Massa, who is lodged at the Amritsar Central Jail, had alleged torture and pressure to turn him an approver in the case, through a letter written in Punjabi submitted in the court through his lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjhpur. The court has issued a notice to the NIA for March 26 to file a reply.

The NIA is investigating Tarn Taran blast in which Mandeep is one of the accused. Two persons — Bikramjit Singh, 22, of Kadgill village and Harpreet Singh, 19, of Bachre village were killed, while Gurjant Singh, 27, lost his eyesight in the blast that took place on the outskirts of the Pandori Gola village in Tarn Taran district on September 4. The incident took place when three of them were digging a pit at an agricultural field to retrieve a dumped explosive consignment, which they mishandled.

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act and Section 16, 18, 20, 23 of the UA(P) Act, 1967 was registered.