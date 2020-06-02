e-paper
Taxi driver held with 1kg heroin in Ludhiana

Taxi driver held with 1kg heroin in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Sadar police have arrested a taxi driver for drug peddling and recovered 1kg opium from his possession.

The accused, a taxi driver, has been identified as Shingara Singh (35) of Dhandhran village here.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP City-2) Jaskitranjit Singh Teja said they arrested the scooter-borne accused during a special checking near Green City in Dhandhran.

The accused claimed to have procured the contraband from a Patiala-based drug supplier whom he was in contact with over the phone, police said.

“Shingara has no criminal record, but we are trying to ascertain for how many years he has been peddling drugs,” the ADCP said.

A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against at the Sadar police station. The accused was produced in the court on Tuesday and remanded to one-day police custody, the ADCP added.

The police are also trying to trace the main drug supplier.

THREE BUSTED WITH CONTRABAND IN KHANNA

The Khanna police on Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers and seized 280gm heroin from them.

The accused have been identified as Vajinder of Katha village in Uttar Pradesh, Sachin Kasyap of Bhagwant district in Uttar Pradesh and Ninder of Dhakka Colony in Jalandhar.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Harpreet Singh said the accused, who were coming from Mandi Gobindgarh side in a car, were nabbed during a special checking near Alaur village

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the trio at Khanna City-2 police station. Investigation in the case is ongoing.

