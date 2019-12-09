Teacher booked for slapping Class 6 boy

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 18:00 IST

LUCKNOW A teacher of a private school in Jankipuram area was booked for allegedly causing ear injury to a Class 6 boy by slapping him. The case was registered against the teacher on the complaint filed by the victim Utkarsh’s father, said cops.

The complainant, Sanjay Singh lodged FIR against the teacher, Ashvendra Singh, a resident of Barabanki. The case was registered under Sections 323 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code, said Mohd Ashraf, station house officer (SHO).

“The incident took place on December 3 when the Maths teacher slapped the boy, Utkarsh during class. When I came to know about the incident, I told the school manager to inquire into the incident. The teacher admitted to the mistake,” said Sharmila Singh, owner of Pioneer Montessori School.

“The boy is fine and is coming to school daily. The parent called the principal and teacher to police station. The school manager is handling the matter,” she said.

In August 2017, a private school’s teacher in Lucknow allegedly slapped a Class 3 student and dragged him for not responding to the roll call, following which she was booked by the police. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

In August 2019, a Class 5 student of a government school in Gonda was marked ‘characterless’ in the school transfer certificate (TC) by his teacher. The student’s mother lodged a complaint in this regard and accused the teacher of giving severe corporal punishment to her child.