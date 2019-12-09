e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Teacher booked for slapping Class 6 boy

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2019 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW A teacher of a private school in Jankipuram area was booked for allegedly causing ear injury to a Class 6 boy by slapping him. The case was registered against the teacher on the complaint filed by the victim Utkarsh’s father, said cops.

The complainant, Sanjay Singh lodged FIR against the teacher, Ashvendra Singh, a resident of Barabanki. The case was registered under Sections 323 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code, said Mohd Ashraf, station house officer (SHO).

“The incident took place on December 3 when the Maths teacher slapped the boy, Utkarsh during class. When I came to know about the incident, I told the school manager to inquire into the incident. The teacher admitted to the mistake,” said Sharmila Singh, owner of Pioneer Montessori School.

“The boy is fine and is coming to school daily. The parent called the principal and teacher to police station. The school manager is handling the matter,” she said.

In August 2017, a private school’s teacher in Lucknow allegedly slapped a Class 3 student and dragged him for not responding to the roll call, following which she was booked by the police. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

In August 2019, a Class 5 student of a government school in Gonda was marked ‘characterless’ in the school transfer certificate (TC) by his teacher. The student’s mother lodged a complaint in this regard and accused the teacher of giving severe corporal punishment to her child.

top news
‘Prove discrimination and I’ll withdraw it’: Amit Shah on citizenship bill
‘Prove discrimination and I’ll withdraw it’: Amit Shah on citizenship bill
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Citroen gears up for India entry in 2020, offer C5 Aircross SUV
Citroen gears up for India entry in 2020, offer C5 Aircross SUV
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities