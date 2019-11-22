Teacher raped, blackmailed

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:04 IST

MEERUT A teacher was raped and blackmailed over her obscene video clip made by the accused in Nauchandi police station area here , said cops . An FIR was registered by the victim on Thursday regarding the incident that took place almost a month back, they said.

Station house officer, Nauchandi police station, Tapeshwar Sagar said, “On Thursday, a teacher, 24, registered a complaint against a person, claiming that he raped her and also made an obscene video of the act . In her complaint, she said that she used to go to a student’s house to give tuition. One of the family members of the student, Raja, befriended her and proposed marriage to which she agreed. Later, around one month back, he raped her and also recorded the incident.”

Later, when the teacher asked the accused about their marriage, he refused . He also blackmailed her with an obscene video clip and told her to keep her mouth shut, said the police. But on Thursday, she went to the police and registered a complaint against the accused.

Investigation into the matter was on and the accused would be arrested soon, police said.