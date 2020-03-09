Teacher strangulated in Rohtak, husband, mother-in-law booked

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:58 IST

A man and his mother have been booked for allegedly strangulating the former’s 36-year-old wife, who was a teacher at a private school, at Rohtak’s Preet Vihar colony, police said on Monday.

The accused are Deepak and his mother Indira Devi.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s brother Pramod Moudgil said his sisters — Ritu and Poonam — were married to Indira Devi’s sons for 18 years.

“On Sunday night, my elder sister Ritu called me and said that Poonam was strangulated by her husband and her mother-in-law at their house. Ever since their marriage, Poonam was being subjected to physical torture at the hands of her husband under influence of alcohol. Despite such behaviour, Poonam continued to earn for her family by teaching at a local private school. She is survived by a 12-year-old son,” he added.

A spokesperson of Shivaji Colony police said they have handed over the victim’s body to her brother following an autopsy.

“On the basis of Pramod Moudgil’s complaint , we have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her husband and mother-in-law, who are absconding. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” he added.