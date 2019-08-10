Haryana teachers unhappy with online transfer process

gurugram

A union of Haryana teachers expressed its unhappiness with the online transfer process, which started on Thursday for the current academic year.

The department has been streamlining the distribution of teaching and administrative posts in schools across the various districts through an online process since 2016.

Aimed at saving time and resources, the process allows teachers to mark their choice of school and posting through a portal. Principals, headmasters and teachers, who have completed one year of regular service, can voluntary enrol in the process till Saturday. Station preference to the teachers will be available from next week from Wednesday till Sunday and the final process will be completed by August end.

This year, however, many teachers are unhappy with the manner in which the process is being done. Teachers said that across the state, the number of blocked seats had increased, which meant that teachers could not mark those seats as their preferred choice.

“Every year, of the total seats allocated for each subject, the government blocks a certain number of seats while others are to be filled. This time, a significantly higher number of seats have been blocked, even as newly appointed teachers are being appointed for these seats, manually,” said Satyanarayan Yadav, deputy vice-president of Haryana School Teachers Union.

Yadav said that a higher number of blocked seats meant that teachers would have to apply to other districts if they needed a change in posting. He was also critical of the department’s move to transfer teachers midyear. “Transfer of teachers should be done by March-April, with the start of the new session. Precious time is lost when such transfers take place in the middle of the year. Studies are also affected,” said Yadav.

Sangeeta Chaudhary, district elementary education officer (DEEEO), said, “The state was divided into different zones when the policy was first introduced. No teacher can spend more than five years in a zone and has to apply to have his/her posting changed.”

Chaudhary said that the modalities of transfer were decided by the directorate in Panchkula and the district did not play any role.

