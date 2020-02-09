Techie jumps to her death from 5th floor, husband, who is a doc, arrested

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 21:33 IST

PUNE An IT engineer working for a firm in Hinjewadi’s IT park jumped to her death from the fifth floor of her house in Chinchwad on Sunday.

Her husband has been arrested for abettment to suicide, while her in-laws are also booked in the case.

The deceased woman, her husband - a doctor, their four-year-old son and the man’s parents all lived in the same house, police said.

The husband was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday evening and will be produced in a local court on Monday.

“For the past two days, their maid had not come to work. The work load caused fights between the two. Today (Sunday), she walked past her father-in-law who was sitting in the living room, into the balcony of their house and jumped. He could not fathom that she was going to jump,” said senior police inspector Bhimrao Shingade of Chinchwad police station.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased woman’s father a resident of Ichalkaranji.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (insult with intention of provoking breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was regisitered at Pimpri police station.

The identity of the family is being withheld to protect the child who is currently in the care of the inlaws, also booked in the case.