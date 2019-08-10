e-paper
Temple demolished at Jahapanah forest

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:48 IST

New Delhi
         

New Delhi

A temple that was allegedly encroaching upon the Jahapanah forest in south Delhi was demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The drive was conducted by the Delhi Development Authority with the help of police. This led to protests at several places in Punjab’s Doaba region as the temple was dedicated to a spiritual leader from the state.

People blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, resulting in a traffic jam for over two hours. “The temple was removed on the orders of the Supreme Court. Everything went off peacefully,” said a senior police official.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 21:48 IST

