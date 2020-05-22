e-paper
Thane cop dies after testing positive

Thane cop dies after testing positive

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:12 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
A 45-year-old woman police constable from Thane died within a few hours after her Covid test report on Thursday showed she was infected. The constable was suffering from a kidney ailment and had gone to a hospital for dialysis when she underwent a Covid test.

“She was posted at Shrinagar police station in Thane. She was recently diagnosed with a kidney ailment. She was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane. But, she died two hours after her Covid test report came,” said a senior police officer from Shrinagar police station, Thane.

“She was a resident of Wagale Estate in Thane and has two children. She was in the police service for 12 years,” he added.

