Thane cop dies after testing positive

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:12 IST

A 45-year-old woman police constable from Thane died within a few hours after her Covid test report on Thursday showed she was infected. The constable was suffering from a kidney ailment and had gone to a hospital for dialysis when she underwent a Covid test.

“She was posted at Shrinagar police station in Thane. She was recently diagnosed with a kidney ailment. She was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane. But, she died two hours after her Covid test report came,” said a senior police officer from Shrinagar police station, Thane.

“She was a resident of Wagale Estate in Thane and has two children. She was in the police service for 12 years,” he added.