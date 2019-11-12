Thane corporators highlight uneven water distribution

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:08 IST

Although Thane receives ample water supply, most areas are reeling under water shortage, said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) corporators in the general body meeting on Monday. Admitting to the uneven distribution network in the city, civic commissioner said the city’s water supply issues will be resolved in two and half years.

The corporators alleged that despite good rainfall, most areas in the city do not receive water supply for 36 to 48 hours a week.

NCP corporator Babaji Patil said, “Water is distributed to new residential complexes. But, slums and old buildings do not get sufficient water.” Civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal said various water-related projects are underway. “We have demanded additional 100 mld of water from Barvi and Bhatsa dam. The decision is yet to be taken at state level.”