Thane district struggles to stay afloat

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:38 IST

While the rain took a breather in Thane on Monday, several parts of the district of Kalyan, Thakurli, Shahad, Ulhasnagar, Kolsewadi, Diva and Mumbra areas remained waterlogged, affecting thousands. The authorities said there was no loss of life.

KALYAN SITUATION

Residents, who were shifted to schools, under-construction buildings and nearby high-rises on Sunday, could not return on Monday. Leena Rathod, 28, a resident of Srinagar Chawl near Kalyan, said, “We packed a bag of valuables and essentials and left our homes. We were shifted to a school and are still not able to go home as the water has not receded. We hope the situation gets better tomorrow.”

Patripool bridge in Kalyan was opened for traffic. A major portion of Rayata Bridge on the Kalyan-Ahmednagar Highway caved in again on Monday morning, blocking access to several villages in Murbad.

Lalita Shenoy, 44, a resident of Vikas Plaza in Thakurli, said, “Our society was built just a year ago. We were happy that we have a view of a 90ft road, local trains and a small river in the distance. However, we had no idea the area would be waterlogged once the dam was left open.”

The floodwater brought along a lot of garbage which is still strewn across the road. “We removed five huge drums filled with garbage from within our society,” said Anuj Shastri, resident of Srushti Plaza on Thakurli Kalyan road.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) distributed food and water to those stuck in the floods.

Madhvi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC, said, “We are providing shelter and distributing food packets to places that are waterlogged. Many schools have opened their premises for flood-affected people in KDMC jurisdiction. We have organised 10 medical camps in the city on Monday, where people were given medicines to prevent leptospirosis.”

DIVA, MUMBRA, KALWA FLOODED

The water from the creek and Barvi dam left several areas of Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa waterlogged even on Monday. More than 1,200 people from Diva were rescued by boats on Monday. Parsik Nagar area of Kalwa, too, continued to remain flooded. Hundreds of vehicles were damaged.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to distribute free essential groceries to the flood-affected. The corporation has also assured to undertake clean-up of flood-affected areas on war footing and hold medical camps.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “We will give 5kg of wheat, 3kg of rice, 1 kg sugar, 2kg potatoes, 1 litre oil and one blanket to every family that was displaced in the floods. A special cell is formulated to provide this help to those affected in the floods. Twenty-six medical camps will also be conducted in areas of Diva and Mumbra.”

The 58 residents airlifted from Ju village are still staying put at VPS school, Balkum, Thane.

BADLAPUR HIT BY FLOODS AGAIN

For the second consecutive day, residents of Rameshwadi in Badlapur continued to stay at home. “It has been a week now that we have not gone to work. There is no mode of transport,” said Satish Adlikar, resident of Ramesh wadi.

Suvarna Mahadik, 30, resident of Hendrepada who runs a beauty parlour, said, “As the floodwater entered my salon last week, I lost all my expensive equipment. I vacated and cleaned the premises, but it flooded on Sunday. My source of income has been hit.”

TRAIN SERVICES DELAYED

With disruption of train services, officegoers from Thane, Diva, Dombivli and Kalyan stations had a tough time commuting on Monday morning. The services were operating till Ambernath in the morning, and were extended to Badlapur later in the day.

Nidhi Gothankar, 26, who had come from Lalbaug to stay with her relatives in Diva, said, “I was stuck at my relative’s place with my six-year-old son. On hearing that the train services have resumed, I decided to return. However the trains were crowded and I fainted at the station.”

A central railway official informed, “The local services between Kalyan to Kasara and Kalyan to Badlapur were operational. Local services ahead of Badlapur towards Karjat are still suspended.”

