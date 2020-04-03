Thane doctors available for teleconsultation

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:53 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation and Indian Medical Association (IMA), Thane branch, have jointly initiated teleconsulting services. More than 650 patients have sought consultation within three days. “We have prepared a list of doctors from across the city who are available for teleconsultation. 60 doctors have made use of social networking or phone calls for consultation,” said Vijay Singhal, TMC commissioner. IMA has requested state health minister Rajesh Tope to provide protective gear and insurance cover for healthcare staff in private sector.