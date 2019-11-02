e-paper
Thane EOW searches Goodwin Jewellers’ store in Dombivli

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:44 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Thane opened the sealed Goodwin Jewellers store on Dombivli’s Manpada road on Friday afternoon, to get more clues on the disappearance of the owners, Sunil Kumar and Sudheesh Kumar.

The team of 10-12 officials entered the store, even as the investors thronged outside.

The brothers are absconding since last week, after they shut 12 stores in Ambernath, Dombivli, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, leaving thousands of investors in the lurch.

“Our team initiated the search inside the store in the afternoon around 2pm and it continued till late night. We will open other stores in Ambernath and Thane, too, as per the requirement. We have not found anything important, except a few documents which our officials are studying,” said SN Patil, assistant commissioner of police, EOW, Thane.

The team did not recover any valuables. The officials seized a computer from the brothers’ house in a search on Wednesday. Their flats in Palava City in Dombivli, too, were sealed. The police have also seized a high-end car.

Meanwhile, two teams of officials have been sent to Kerala. An audio-visual released by the brothers claimed their family is on a vacation in Kerala.

When HT spoke to Sunil Kumar earlier this week, he claimed he has assets worth more than ₹200 crore in Kerala and he will sell the properties to return money. He also claimed he plans to fight the case without surrendering and come back in operation within 45 days.

Sunil Kumar and Sudheesh Kumar have been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust and relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:44 IST

