e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane family writes to PM, district authorities to seek treatment for son suffering from skin allergy in UK

Thane family writes to PM, district authorities to seek treatment for son suffering from skin allergy in UK

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:26 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A city-based family has sought help from the central government and the local MLAs to provide medical aid to their 20-year-old son who is studying in the United Kingdom (UK) and suffering from a skin allergy. The family is a resident of Vijay Garden, Ghodbunder Road.

The father, Shashi Yadav, 53, said that his son Vishal Yadav has a skin allergy since a week which has caused red patches on his body. Moreover, he is unable to get the medicines prescribed by his doctors in India. He added that medical stores in South Shields, UK, where his son is staying in an apartment, are demanding a prescription from the local doctors to provide the medicines. The local doctors have also denied an appointment without a registration in the local bodies. The family has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help and forwarded the request to district authorities and MLAs in the area.

“My son is stuck in an apartment in South Shields with three to four other students. He went there to pursue a course in Nautical Science. Last week, he developed a skin disease which caused painful red patches on his body. He had this skin problem in India too for which a doctor had prescribed a medicine. He went to the local medical stores in UK with the prescription, however, was denied,” he said.

He added that the medical store asked him to get a prescription from a local doctor. “Local doctors are not ready to give an appointment without registration with local bodies, who in turn claim to be busy with the outbreak to provide any new registration. I want the district authorities to contact the local bodies in the UK to provide treatment to my son.”

Rajesh Narvekar, district collector, said, “We will forward the request to the state and try to contact the consulate to provide him medical aid.”

Local MLA of the area, Pratap Sarnaik also said that he will approach the chief minister to forward the request to appropriate authorities.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities