Thane family writes to PM, district authorities to seek treatment for son suffering from skin allergy in UK

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:26 IST

A city-based family has sought help from the central government and the local MLAs to provide medical aid to their 20-year-old son who is studying in the United Kingdom (UK) and suffering from a skin allergy. The family is a resident of Vijay Garden, Ghodbunder Road.

The father, Shashi Yadav, 53, said that his son Vishal Yadav has a skin allergy since a week which has caused red patches on his body. Moreover, he is unable to get the medicines prescribed by his doctors in India. He added that medical stores in South Shields, UK, where his son is staying in an apartment, are demanding a prescription from the local doctors to provide the medicines. The local doctors have also denied an appointment without a registration in the local bodies. The family has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help and forwarded the request to district authorities and MLAs in the area.

“My son is stuck in an apartment in South Shields with three to four other students. He went there to pursue a course in Nautical Science. Last week, he developed a skin disease which caused painful red patches on his body. He had this skin problem in India too for which a doctor had prescribed a medicine. He went to the local medical stores in UK with the prescription, however, was denied,” he said.

He added that the medical store asked him to get a prescription from a local doctor. “Local doctors are not ready to give an appointment without registration with local bodies, who in turn claim to be busy with the outbreak to provide any new registration. I want the district authorities to contact the local bodies in the UK to provide treatment to my son.”

Rajesh Narvekar, district collector, said, “We will forward the request to the state and try to contact the consulate to provide him medical aid.”

Local MLA of the area, Pratap Sarnaik also said that he will approach the chief minister to forward the request to appropriate authorities.