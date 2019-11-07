Thane hospital gets advanced TB testing machine

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:05 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation inaugurated tuberculosis detector machines at CR Wadia Hospital in Thane on Tuesday.

It has bought two machines to conduct TB test free of cost. The other machine will be installed at Kalwa hospital.

The advanced CB-NAAT machine will test more samples compared to the old machine. “Each machine costs ₹35 lakh and can test eight samples (consists of 8 slots) at a time. The reports can be released within two hours. The old TB detection machines can test only four samples,” said a medical officer from health department, TMC.

Every month, around 1,500 TB tests are conducted in Thane’s municipal hospitals.

TB test costs ₹2,500 to ₹3,000. The machine has been installed since Tuesday, can conduct over 35 tests daily.

“We have appealed to private hospitals to send TB patients to Wadia hospital. However, around 200 patients from private hospital are already taking the advantage of the free TB tests in Thane’s municipal-run hospitals,” said the officer.

According to the medical officer, the advanced TB detection machines will help diagnose the disease early.

“The new machines will help provide timely treatment to patients,” added the officer.