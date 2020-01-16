Thane medical shop murder: CCTV footage helps cops arrest assailant

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:57 IST

The absconding accused, who shot a 26-year-old employee at a medical shop in Kalwa before fleeing with cash on December 28, 2019, was arrested on Thursday.

The accused, Sarfaraj Ansari, 26, a Jharkhand resident, was seen with two women in a CCTV camera footage at the Thane railway station on the night of the crime. Thane police circulated the footage at all police stations across the state and the women were identified by Adgaon police in Nashik.

When Adgaon police received the footage, they started searching for the accused. Some residents identified the women and police detained them. The women confessed that Ansari was their friend.

“We laid a trap and asked the women to call the accused at Nilgiri Baug on Thursday. We arrested him at the garden and seized the gun used for the crime. There is another case of house breaking registered against him in a Nashik police station,” said Laxmikant Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Nashik.

Thane police are yet to take custody of the accused.

On December 28, 2019, Ansari attacked and murdered a man at a medical shop in Kalwa, Thane. The victim, Raj Purohit, had come from Pune three days ago to work in the shop which was owned by his uncle.

Around 4am, Ansari entered the store to steal cash. The victim, who was sleeping, woke up and raised an alarm. Ansari then shot him in the chest, killing him on the spot.