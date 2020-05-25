Thane records 154 new Covid cases

cities

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:22 IST

A total of 154 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday, taking the city’s toll to 2,172. Among the new cases are 10 children below 18 years of age. Lokmanyanagar and Savarkarnagar continue to record the highest number of cases. On Monday, the ward saw 48 more cases and the total tally reached 626.

“Among the 154 positive cases today, 100 are those who are quarantined,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Thane saw 82 patients returning home after recovery on Monday. TMC has seen 42% recovery till now.