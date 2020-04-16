e-paper
Home / Cities / Thane records 9 new Covid cases, Badlapur 8

Thane records 9 new Covid cases, Badlapur 8

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:46 IST
Megha Pol, Sajana Nambiar and G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Nine new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Thane on Thursday, taking the city’s total count to 110. Around 12 patients have been discharged.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, “Out of nine new cases, two police officers have also tested positive.”

Eight new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Badlapur on Thursday; the total number of positive cases in the town is 11.

“After three cases were reported last week, we had quarantined 14 close contacts at a quarantine centre. Among them, eight have tested positive and will be taken to Central hospital on Friday,” said Prakash Borse, chief officer, Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council.

Two people tested positive for Covid-19 in Kalyan-Dombivli on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the twin city to 60. Twenty coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals, said Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials.

Covid-19 positive cases in Navi Mumbai rose to 54, with two new cases reported on Thursday. A nurse and ward assistant have tested positive. Panvel did not have any positive case for the second consecutive day.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “A 36-year-old resident of Karave gaon in Belapur, who works as a ward assistant at TB hospital in Sewri, has tested positive. She has been admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai. A 22-year-old nurse of Apollo hospital in Belapur has also tested positive.”

