Thane relaxes curbs as cases dip for third day

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:19 IST

While Thane saw the highest number of Covid-19 patients being discharged in a single day, Navi Mumbai recorded its third-highest single-day spike on Saturday, pushing the total number of cases in the city past the 11,000 mark. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued orders to ease the lockdown in the city from 5pm today. Restrictions remain in place for Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and other cities in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

On Saturday, Thane city continued its trend of the past three days and reported a declining number of Covid-19 cases. The city recorded 342 new cases and 10 deaths, raising its tally to 15,516. The death toll is 547. Around 1,277 patients were discharged on Saturday, which is the highest number to be discharged in a single day in the city. Thane’s recovery rate has risen from 52% to 64%.

TMC issued guidelines relaxing the lockdown in Thane city from 5pm today allowing standalone shops and markets to open. Residents are allowed to go for walks. “Except for malls, markets and commercial places within housing societies, all other shops can open from 9am till 5pm on odd-even day basis. In containment zones, only medical shops and essential services will be permitted. All the relaxations of Mission Begin Again will be permitted in Thane,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

The lockdown will not be relaxed in the 27 containment zones in Thane city.

TMC also sent notices to 15 privately-run Covid hospitals on Saturday for overcharging patients. A special audit committee, instituted by civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, identified 196 people who had been overcharged by 15 hospitals. “The corporation received around 1,752 complaints. Till now, the committee has identified 196 people who were overcharged. The respective hospitals have been given notices. In response, if the hospital is unable to prove its innocence, it will have to refund the patient,” said TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma. The total refund for all 196 patients is ₹27 lakh.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has also registered four complaints of overcharging by hospitals in the past two days.

On Saturday, KDMC recorded 475 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 15,240, of which 6,221 are active. Nine deaths were recorded taking the toll to 240.

Navi Mumbai recorded 352 new cases of Covid-19, which is the third-highest single-day spike. The total number of cases in the city is 11,138. Ten deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 340. Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has cancelled leaves, public holidays and weekly offs for all civic employees to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 125 new cases and two deaths. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Panvel is 4,739 and the death toll is 110.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) recorded 67 new cases. The total number of Covid cases is 1,834, of which 1,188 are active. The city also recorded three deaths while death toll is 29.

The Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) recorded 64 new cases and four deaths. In total, the city has recorded 3,030 Covid-positive cases and 116 deaths.

Badlapur city recorded 67 new cases, bringing its total to 1,834. The death toll is 29.

Bhiwandi saw 57 new cases and seven deaths. Altogether, Bhiwandi has 3,063 cases, of which 688 are active. The death toll is 173.