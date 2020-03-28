Thane residents can contact cells for help

cities

The Thane Municipal Corporation has set up Regional Disaster Management Cell at ward levels across the city. Residents who face any difficulty during the lockdown can contact the cell. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “People who face difficulties in getting medical and sanitation services can contact their ward office. People can register complaints, demand better sanitation and seek guidance for medical-related issues. Senior citizens and patients can get help to get groceries and other essentials.” A report of the complaints addressed by these cells will be uploaded regularly on Covid19.tumc@thanecity.gov.in and mc@thanecity.gov.in.