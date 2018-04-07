Thane school library goes digital

Students of the Brahman Shikshan Mandal English Medium School stepped into their library with excitement on Friday to witness the technological change.

In a first, a digital library was introduced in the school for students of all sections including junior college.

Thane district collector Mahendra Kalyankar was present along with the school’s trustee, staff and students, for the launch of the city’s first digital library.

The authorities have made provisions for 11 tabs, but currently only eight are functional. A mix of technology, history, politics and travel-based books, in both fiction and non-fiction has been downloaded into these tabs.

“The digital library has just started functioning. We need to make some more provisions and availability of tabs,” said Arya Dandekar, school librarian.

The school will download more books in time, the school librarian said. “We will download more books and work towards improving the technology. Students can read the downloaded books whenever they want,” said Dandekar. “This is a one-of-a-kind initiative. I am glad that a school has taken the onus to reach out to students and ensure the reading habit continues,” said Kalyankar.

“A digital library makes it easier for schools that lack space and can provide students with more options. This initiative will be well appreciated,” Kalyankar said. The school has lately been taking efforts to be technologically ahead and has introduced an app to share its notices and announcement, which reaches out to parents at the click of a button.